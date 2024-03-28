Chile's Codelco posts 2023 profit dip as production falls

Adds quotes; results from statements

SANTIAGO, March 28 (Reuters) - Chilean copper giant Codelco COBRE.UL reported gross profit of $3.12 billion for 2023, the state-owned producer said in a filing on Thursday, a 34% dip from a year earlier after the state firm faced operational and production challenges.

Codelco, the world's top copper miner, posted production of 1.325 million metric tonnes for the year - its lowest level in a quarter century - according to the filing, compared to 1.446 million tons in 2022.

"2023 was a very difficult year in terms of operations and production, but we are convinced that it was the lowest part of a productive trough that will begin to improve this year," Chief Executive Ruben Alvarado said in a statement.

"Going forward, we expect positive news and a gradual recovery until we return to our production level of 1.7 million tons by the end of the decade," he added.

For 2024, the company predicted copper output would remain steady at between 1.325 and 1.390 million metric tons, and expected a capital expenditure of $4 billion to $5 billion.

A Reuters investigation published earlier this month showed that Codelco project delays, accidents and deferred maintenance have all contributed to its recent slump, as some workers pinned most of the blame on poor management and planning.

The national mining company has also been tasked by the government with leading future lithium projects in the South American nation, and is negotiating public-private agreements.

The government of President Gabriel Boric has said it will reserve for majority control via Codelco two of Chile's most lithium-rich salt flats, Atacama and Maricunga.

