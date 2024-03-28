News & Insights

Chile's Codelco posts 2023 gross profit of $3.12 billion

Credit: REUTERS/ERNEST SCHEYDER

March 28, 2024 — 08:06 pm EDT

SANTIAGO, March 28 (Reuters) - Chilean copper giant Codelco COBRE.ULreported gross profit of $3.12 billion for 2023, the state-owned producer said in a filing on Thursday.

Codelco, the world's top copper miner, posted production of 1.325 million metric tonnes for the year, according to the filing, compared to 1.446 million tons in 2022.

