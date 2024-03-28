Chile's Codelco posts 2023 gross profit of $3.12 billion

SANTIAGO, March 28 (Reuters) - Chilean copper giant Codelco COBRE.ULreported gross profit of $3.12 billion for 2023, the state-owned producer said in a filing on Thursday.

Codelco, the world's top copper miner, posted production of 1.325 million metric tonnes for the year, according to the filing, compared to 1.446 million tons in 2022.

(Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon and Natalia Ramos; Editing by Sarah Morland)

((sarah.morland@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.