Chile's codelco offers Chinese copper buyers 2023 supply at premium of $140 per tonne - sources

BEIJING, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Chile's Codelco, the world's biggest copper miner, has offered Chinese customers annual copper supply for 2023 at a premium of $140 a tonne, according to two sources with knowledge of the matter.

The offer, which is up 33.3% from $105 a tonne offered for this year, is paid on top of London Metal Exchange copper prices CMCU3 for physical delivery of copper cathodes into China, the world's top copper consumer, and is a widely watched industry benchmark.

Codelco declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.

(Reporting by Siyi Liu in Beijing and Mai Nguyen in Hanoi, Editing by Louise Heavens)

