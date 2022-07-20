Chile's Codelco halts mining projects after reporting second worker death

July 20 (Reuters) - Chile's state-owned Codelco, the world's top copper producer, said on Wednesday it was temporarily halting construction of all mining projects after reporting the death of two workers in less than a month.

On Monday, the company announced it would keep construction of its Rajo Inca project after reporting the death of one worker. It reported another death at its Chuquicamata project earlier on Wednesday.

