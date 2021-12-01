Chile's Codelco expects copper prices to fall to between $3.80-3.90 in 2022

SANTIAGO, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Chile’s state-owned Codelco, the world’s largest copper producer, said on Wednesday it expects copper prices to fall in a year to between $3.80 and $3.90 per pound, down from prices currently hovering just below $4.30 per pound.

The pessimistic forecast was shared by CEO Octavio Araneda during the inauguration of a virtual operations center. He added Codelco production figures in 2021 should be similar to 2020.

(Reporting by Fabian Cambero)

