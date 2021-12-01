US Markets

Chile's Codelco expects copper prices to fall to between $3.80-3.90 in 2022

Contributor
Fabian Cambero Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/RODRIGO GARRIDO

Chile’s state-owned Codelco, the world’s largest copper producer, said on Wednesday it expects copper prices to fall in a year to between $3.80 and $3.90 per pound, down from prices currently hovering just below $4.30 per pound.

SANTIAGO, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Chile’s state-owned Codelco, the world’s largest copper producer, said on Wednesday it expects copper prices to fall in a year to between $3.80 and $3.90 per pound, down from prices currently hovering just below $4.30 per pound.

The pessimistic forecast was shared by CEO Octavio Araneda during the inauguration of a virtual operations center. He added Codelco production figures in 2021 should be similar to 2020.

(Reporting by Fabian Cambero)

((marcelo.rochabrun@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7768;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

Test Video TOPIC US market

Nov 24, 2021

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular