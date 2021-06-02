Chile's Codelco, Escondida copper mines saw production drops in April - Cochilco

By Fabian Cambero

SANTIAGO, June 2 (Reuters) - Chile's Codelco copper mine's production fell 0.5% year on year to 132,700 tonnes in April, while global miner BHP´s Escondida BHP.AX mine saw a 16.5% drop to 85,700 tonnes, the country´s copper commission Cochilco reported on Wednesday.

Collahuasi copper mine - a joint venture by Glencore GLEN.L and Anglo American AAL.L - meanwhile saw an uptick of 5.4% year-on-year production to 57,000 tonnes in April.

(Reporting by Fabian Cambero, writing by Aislinn Laing)

