News & Insights

US Markets

Chile's Codelco chief commercial officer resigns

Credit: REUTERS/IVAN ALVARADO

November 30, 2023 — 06:15 pm EST

Written by Alexander Villegas for Reuters ->

SANTIAGO, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Chile's state copper producer Codelco said on Thursday that its chief commercial officer, Carlos Alvarado, was resigning from the company, effective the same day.

Alvarado's replacement will be Cristobal Fuenzalida, a current marketing manager at Codelco, the company said in a statement.

(Reporting by Alexander Villegas; Writing by Brendan O'Boyle; Editing by Valentine Hilaire)

((Brendan.OBoyle@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.