Chile's Codelco chief commercial officer resigns

SANTIAGO, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Chile's state copper producer Codelco said on Thursday that its chief commercial officer, Carlos Alvarado, was resigning from the company, effective the same day.

Alvarado's replacement will be Cristobal Fuenzalida, a current marketing manager at Codelco, the company said in a statement.

(Reporting by Alexander Villegas; Writing by Brendan O'Boyle; Editing by Valentine Hilaire)

