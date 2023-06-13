Chile's Codelco CEO Sougarret to leave role in August

Adds details from resignation

SANTIAGO, June 13 (Reuters) - Chile's state-owned Codelco, the world's largest copper producer, announced on Tuesday the resignation of its Chief Executive Officer Andre Sougarret.

Sougarret will remain in his post until August 31, according to a company statement.

Complexities in managing a state mining company in "current times and circumstances" are among the reasons for Sougarret's resignation cited in the statement.

Codelco is currently leading a transformation of Chile's mining sector as part of a government push to seek tighter state control over lithium projects.

