Chile's Codelco CEO sees copper output in 2023 closing at 1.315 mln metric tons

SANTIAGO, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Production at Chile's Codelco, the world's largest copper miner, will close the year at around 1.315 million metric tons, towards the lower end of the estimated range, the company's chief executive said in an interview published on Sunday by La Tercera.

Ruben Alvarado, who took over as CEO on Sept. 1 after the abrupt resignation of his predecessor over "complexities" running the state-owned firm, expects production to increase in 2024 to around 1.34 million metric tons.

Alvarado told the Chilean newspaper that the budget for next year was still under consideration.

In July the copper giant adjusted its yearly production target downwards for 2023, to between 1.31 million and 1.35 million metric tons.

Codelco (COBRE.UL) has struggled with operational issues and high levels of debt, which have delayed key projects essential to extending the life of its mines.

Production last year fell to a 25-year low. The company expects production to begin to recover next year.

Regarding Codelco's debt, currently at around $20 billion, Alvarado said that the company still had "room" to take on more: "It is most likely that there will be an increase in the level of debt."

