Chile's Codelco boosts copper output in first half 2020 despite coronavirus

Dave Sherwood Reuters
Fabian Cambero Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/RODRIGO GARRIDO

Chile´s Codelco, the world´s top copper producer, said it had boosted output by 4.7% in the first six months of 2020, even as the mining giant was forced to rely on skeleton crews at its deposits amid the coronavirus outbreak.

SANTIAGO, July 31 (Reuters) - Chile´s Codelco, the world´s top copper producer, said it had boosted output by 4.7% in the first six months of 2020, even as the mining giant was forced to rely on skeleton crews at its deposits amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The company on Friday reported pretax profits of $380 million in the first half of 2020, an increase of 20% over the same period in 2019. Cash costs plunged 9%, helping boost profits alongside strong output.

"The early measures taken by the company to protect the health of its workers allowed us to maintain operational continuity," the company said in a statement.

Chile, the world's top copper producer, has been ravaged by the coronavirus, but it has largely maintained copper output despite the dent to its economy.

