Chile's Codelco, BHP's Escondida produce less copper in November

Dave Sherwood Reuters
Fabian Cambero Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/RODRIGO GARRIDO

SANTIAGO, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Chile state miner Codelco and BHP's sprawling Escondida mine saw copper output fall in November, according to Chile state copper agency Cochilco, amid a tubulent month of riots and mass protests that left much of the South American nation in chaos.

Cochilco said output at Codelco, the world's top copper miner, plummeted 11% in November over the same month in 2018, to 155,200 tonnes.

Production at BHP's BHP.AX Escondida, the globe's largest copper mine, fell 1.5% to 103,200 tonnes.

The Collahuasi copper mine in northern Chile, a joint-venture between Anglo American AAL.L and Glencore GLEN.L, produced 56,700 tonnes in November, up 9.7%, the agency said.

Chile is the world's top copper producer.

