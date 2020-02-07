Chile's Codelco, BHP saw copper production rise in December

SANTIAGO, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Chile state miner Codelco and BHP's sprawling Escondida mine saw copper output rise in December, Chilean state copper agency Cochilco said on Friday. Cochilco said output at Codelco, the world's top copper miner, rose 1.2% in the month versus the same period a year earlier, hitting 187,600 tonnes. That came after a steep drop in November impacted by riots in the country. Production at BHP's massive Escondida rose a steep 16% to 105,600 tonnes against a weak December a year earlier. The Collahuasi copper mine in northern Chile, a joint-venture between Anglo American and Glencore , produced 56,500 tonnes in December, down 0.2%, the agency said. Chile is the world's top copper producer. (Reporting by Fabian Cambero in Santiago; Writing by Adam Jourdan Editing by Chizu Nomiyama) ((adam.jourdan@thomsonreuters.com; +54 1155446882; Reuters Messaging: adam.jourdan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: CHILE COPPER/ (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.