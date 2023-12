SANTIAGO, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Chilean state-run copper miner Codelco has appointed Alejandro Sanhueza as Chief Financial Officer, the company said in a statement on Monday.

Sanhueza will take over the role on Feb. 1, Codelco added.

(Reporting by Fabian Cambero; Editing by Alexander Villegas)

