Chile's Cochilco sees lithium shortage, price increases from 2031

Adds details on Chile's lithium production

SANTIAGO, May 30 (Reuters) - The Chilean Copper Commission (Cochilco) forecasted on Tuesday a "strong" lithium shortage and significant price hikes from 2031, alongside rising demand for the key metal.

A presentation by the state-run entity showed global demand at 3.8 million tonnes by 2035, driven in large part by its role in making electric vehicle batteries, with worldwide production at 2.46 million tonnes for the same period.

Nonetheless, Cochilco research head Victor Garay said lithium projects could increase production around 2035, narrowing the gap between supply and demand.

Chile, the world's second largest lithium producer, is set to double its 2021 production rate to 336,000 tonnes by 2035, according to Cochilco data.

Argentina's output would climb to 415,000 tonnes, from 28,000.

Cochilco is currently working on establish a model to estimate the price of lithium as it does with the copper market, but the "opacity" in the market price information has delayed the initiative, said Joaquin Morales, the head of the agency.

