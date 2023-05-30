News & Insights

Chile's Cochilco sees lithium shortage, price increases from 2031

Credit: REUTERS/WASHINGTON ALVES

May 30, 2023 — 09:59 am EDT

SANTIAGO, May 30 (Reuters) - The Chilean Copper Commission (Cochilco) forecasted on Tuesday a "strong" lithium shortage from 2031, prompting significant price hikes alongside strong demand.

A presentation by the state-run entity showed global demand at 3.8 million tonnes by 2035, with worldwide production at 2.46 million tonnes for the same period. (Reporting by Fabian Cambero; Editing by Isabel Woodford) ((Valentine.Hilaire@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: CHILE COCHILCO/ (URGENT)

