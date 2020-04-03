US Markets
BHP

Chile's Cochilco sees copper price down 45 cents to $2.4 per pound in 2020

Contributor
Aislinn Laing Reuters
Published

Chile's Cochilco copper commission on Friday revised its prediction for the 2020 copper price down 45 cents to $2.4 per pound.

SANTIAGO, April 3 (Reuters) - Chile's Cochilco copper commission on Friday revised its prediction for the 2020 copper price down 45 cents to $2.4 per pound.

Cochilco's estimate came amid a significant downturn in demand principally from Chile's main copper buyer China amid a global outbreak of the new coronavirus.

Cochilco's previous estimate of $2.85 was in January. By 2021, it expects the metal to average around $ 2.90 per pound, lower than the $ 2.95 forecast earlier this year.

(Reporting by Aislinn Laing Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((Aislinn.Laing@thomsonreuters.com; +56 223704250;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BHP AAL

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular