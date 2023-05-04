News & Insights

Chile's Cochilco raises 2023 copper price forecast to $3.90/pound

Credit: REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

May 04, 2023 — 09:09 am EDT

Written by Natalia Ramos for Reuters ->

SANTIAGO, May 4 (Reuters) - The Chilean Copper Commission (Cochilco) on Thursday raised its projection for average copper prices in 2023 to $3.90 per pound, citing a weaker U.S. dollar in global markets, perceived supply risks and an expected 5% economic growth in China.

In January, Cochilco had projected price for copper at $3.85 per pound this year. The state commission sees prices slowing down next year to an average $3.80 per pound, it added. Chile is the world's largest copper producer.

