Chile's Cochilco maintains 2022 copper price forecast at $3.95 per pound

SANTIAGO, Jan 27 (Reuters) - The Chilean Copper Commission (Cochilco) on Thursday maintained its projection for 2022 copper prices at $3.95 per pound, as prices trend moderately down following a surge last year.

Cochilco sees average prices of $3.80 per pound for 2023.

"For this and next year, the beginning of a moderate downward cycle of the average annual price of the metal is expected, which is still at historically high and positive levels for the industry," Cochilco said in a statement.

Cochilco said the downward trend comes amid forecasts for a slowdown in economic growth in the world's top copper consuming countries, an anticipated recovery in copper production to pre-pandemic levels and expectations for higher interest rates in the United States.

Cochilco forecast global copper production would increase by 4.1% in 2022 and rise by 5.5% in 2023, with markets returning to a surplus by the end of 2023.

It also projected Chilean production at 5.7 million tonnes of copper in 2022, a year-on-year increase of 2.6%. For 2023, the estimate is for Chile's copper production to rise 4.8% to 6 million tonnes.

Chile is the world's largest copper producer.

(Reporting by Fabian Cambero; Writing by Anthony Esposito Editing by Paul Simao)

((anthony.esposito@tr.com; +5255 5282 7140;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.