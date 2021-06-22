US Markets

Chile's central zone hit by magnitude 5.2 quake, no damage reported

Aislinn Laing Reuters
SANTIAGO, June 22 (Reuters) - A tremor of magnitude 5.2 struck central Chile on Tuesday afternoon, shaking buildings in the capital Santiago and around the region.

The National Emergency Office for Chile's Interior Ministry said the quake's epicenter was 29 kilometers (18 miles) north east of Petorca, close to the port city of Valparaiso. No immediate damage was reported.

