Chile's central bank to gradually reduce forex forward operations

MEXICO CITY, April 21 (Reuters) - Chile's central bank said on Friday it will start gradually reducing its forward dollar sales operations program as of next week.

The central bank in July 2022 announced a $25 billion intervention in the foreign exchange market to support the peso after it fell to a record low.

