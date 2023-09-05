Chile's central bank sets benchmark interest rate at 9.5%

Adds details

SANTIAGO, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Chile's central bank cut its benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points to 9.5% on Tuesday in a unanimous decision, as the nation's monetary authority sees inflation easing.

Annual inflation in the world's largest copper-producing country has fallen faster than market expectations for months and slowed to 6.5% in July, down from 7.6% the previous month and a peak of 14.1% in August 2022.

"The macroeconomic scenario has evolved as anticipated, projecting that inflation will converge to the 3% target in the second part of 2024," the bank said in a statement.

The decision comes in line with a central bank poll of traders released last week, which expected a 75-basis-point cut to 9.5%.

Chile's central bank hiked the key interest rate a whopping 1,075 basis points between July 2021 and October 2022 in a bid to beat back soaring inflation and held it steady at cycle-high of 11.25% until July's widely-expected reduction.

The country, the world's largest copper producer, was one of the first major Latin American economies to start cutting rates since a wave of hikes to contain surging post-pandemic inflation.

(Reporting by Natalia Ramos and Fabian Cambero; Editing by Brendan O'Boyle)

