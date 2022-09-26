US Markets

Chile's central bank says FX intervention program achieves objective

Chile's central bank said on Monday that its foreign exchange intervention and dollar liquidity program, which it kicked off in mid July, has achieved its objective and will finalize on September 30.

The central bank said the program had achieved the "objective of helping the proper functioning of the foreign exchange market, facilitating the adjustment of the economy and financial markets to external and internal conditions."

