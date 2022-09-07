US Markets

Chile's central bank revises up inflation forecast

Fabian Cambero Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/IVAN ALVARADO

MEXICO CITY, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Chile's central bank raised its inflation expectations on Wednesday to 11.4% from 10.8% in its quarterly monetary policy report.

The bank also revised up its economic growth forecasts for 2022 to 1.75-2.25% from 1.5-2.25%.

Meanwhile, it estimated that copper prices would average $4.00 per pound this year, down from the $4.25 it had previously forecast.

It said the forecasts do not take into account the result of Sunday's referendum, which overwhelmingly rejected a proposed new constitution.

