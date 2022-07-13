US Markets

Chile's central bank raises interest rate to 9.75%

Contributors
Fabian Cambero Reuters
Natalia Ramos Reuters
Carolina Pulice Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/IVAN ALVARADO

Chile's central bank raised its benchmark interest rate to 9.75% on Wednesday, from 9.0% previously, and said it expected more rate hikes would be necessary as it looks to rein in spiraling inflation.

Adds details from central bank report

SANTIAGO, July 13 (Reuters) - Chile's central bank raised its benchmark interest rate to 9.75% on Wednesday, from 9.0% previously, and said it expected more rate hikes would be necessary as it looks to rein in spiraling inflation.

The hike of 75 basis points was approved by all of the central bank's board members. This continues an accelerated hike in Chile's Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) that started last year and reached 9.0% in June.

In a statement, the bank said "increased internal uncertainty" had led to a strong depreciation of the peso.

"In the short term, these developments provoke an additional hike in domestic prices, in a context where inflation and its persistence are already elevated," it said.

"The board expects that new MPR hikes will be necessary to ensure convergence of inflation to 3% over two years."

The hike exceeded operator and analyst polls, which had predicted an MPR of 9.5% in July.

(Reporting by Fabian Cambero, Natalia Ramos and Carolina Pulice, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

((Carolina.Pulice@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular