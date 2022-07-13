Chile's central bank raises interest rate to 9.75%

SANTIAGO, July 13 (Reuters) - Chile's central bank raised its benchmark interest rate to 9.75% on Wednesday, from 9.0% previously, and said it expected more rate hikes would be necessary as it looks to rein in spiraling inflation.

The hike of 75 basis points was approved by all of the central bank's board members.

(Reporting by Fabian Cambero, Natalia Ramos and Carolina Pulice)

((Carolina.Pulice@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.