Chile's central bank raises interest rate to 9.0%, sees more hikes

SANTIAGO, June 7 (Reuters) - Chile's central bank raised its benchmark interest rate CLINTR=ECIby 75 basis points to 9.0% on Tuesday, as expected, and suggested more rate increases were coming as it looks to rein in rising inflation.

The central bank's board voted unanimously for the rate increase after annual headline inflation in the world's No. 1 copper producer reached 10.5% in April, far above the bank's target of 3%.

The central bank said in its monetary policy statement that in order to bring inflation to target "additional adjustments of a smaller magnitude to the monetary policy rate will be needed."

"The board will remain attentive to the evolution of inflation and its determinants as risks remain high, particularly considering inflation's high level and increased persistence," it added.

(Reporting by Fabian Cambero and Brendan O'Boyle; Editing by Anthony Esposito and David Gregorio)

