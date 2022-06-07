Chile's central bank raises interest rate to 9.0%

SANTIAGO, June 7 (Reuters) - Chile's central bank raised its benchmark interest rate CLINTR=ECI to 9.0% on Tuesday, as expected, from 8.25% previously, as it looks to rein in rising inflation.

The hike of 75 basis points was approved by all of the central bank's board members and follows a series of rate hikes.

(Reporting by Fabian Cambero and Brendan O'Boyle; Editing by Anthony Esposito)

((anthony.esposito@tr.com; +5255 5282 7140))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.