Chile's central bank raises interest rate to 9.0%

Credit: REUTERS/IVAN ALVARADO

Chile's central bank raised its benchmark interest rate to 9.0% on Tuesday, as expected, from 8.25% previously, as it looks to rein in rising inflation.

The hike of 75 basis points was approved by all of the central bank's board members and follows a series of rate hikes.

(Reporting by Fabian Cambero and Brendan O'Boyle; Editing by Anthony Esposito)

