Chile's central bank raises interest rate to 10.75%

SANTIAGO, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Chile's central bank raised its benchmark interest rate to 10.75% on Tuesday, from 9.75% previously, and said the monetary policy rate is "near the maximum level considered in the central scenario" at its last quarterly monetary policy report.

The central bank's board voted 3-to-2 to hike by 100 basis points, with one board member voting for an increase of 125 basis points and another for a 75 basis points rise.

Analysts polled by Reuters had been expecting a 75 basis points hike to 10.5%.

"Future rate movements will depend on the evolution of the macroeconomic scenario and its implications for the convergence of inflation to target," the central bank said in its post-meeting statement.

Chile's 12-month rate of consumer price inflation stood at 13.1% in July, far above the central bank's target range of 2% to 4%.

The bank's board said it will remain "especially attentive to the upward risks for inflation," considering how high it has reached and because two-year inflation expectations remain above 3.0%.

The bank will publish its newest monetary policy report (IPoM) on Wednesday, in which it will update its macroeconomic projections for the remainder of 2022 and 2023.

