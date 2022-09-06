US Markets

Chile's central bank raises interest rate to 10.75%

Contributors
Fabian Cambero Reuters
Carolina Pulice Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Chile's central bank raised its benchmark interest rate to 10.75% on Tuesday, from 9.75% previously, and said the monetary policy rate is "near the maximum level considered in the central scenario" in its September quarterly monetary policy report.

SANTIAGO, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Chile's central bank raised its benchmark interest rate to 10.75% on Tuesday, from 9.75% previously, and said the monetary policy rate is "near the maximum level considered in the central scenario" in its September quarterly monetary policy report.

The decision to hike by 100 basis points was not unanimous, the central bank noted.

(Reporting by Fabian Cambero and Carolina Pulice; Editing by Anthony Esposito)

((Carolina.Pulice@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular