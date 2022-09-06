Chile's central bank raises interest rate to 10.75%

SANTIAGO, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Chile's central bank raised its benchmark interest rate to 10.75% on Tuesday, from 9.75% previously, and said the monetary policy rate is "near the maximum level considered in the central scenario" in its September quarterly monetary policy report.

The decision to hike by 100 basis points was not unanimous, the central bank noted.

