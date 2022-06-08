Chile's central bank raises economic growth forecast for 2022

Adds more details from central bank report

SANTIAGO, June 8 (Reuters) - The Chilean economy will expand between 1.5-2.25% this year, after last year's solid recovery after the coronavirus pandemic, the country's central bank said on Wednesday.

In its March Monetary Policy Report, the forecast for 2022 was between 1.0-2.0%.

"The adjustment of activity occurs with a marked difference between the behavior of consumption and investment, where the former still remains at high levels," the bank said in the report.

The report added that there are other growth scenarios outside the projected range due to outside factors like an escalation in the war in Ukraine or a deterioration of global financial conditions.

For 2023, the bank expects forecasts a range between no growth and an economic contraction of 1%. For 2024, it projects economic growth between 2.25-3.25%.

The report also noted that persistent, elevated external costs and dynamic consumption have led to an important revision in the inflation estimate. The bank revised its annual average inflation projection to 10.8% this year, above the agency's tolerance range. The previous estimate was 8.2%.

"Inflation has reached values that haven't been seen in decades, and its negative effects on families are reflected in public concern about this phenomenon," the report said.

"It is important to highlight that high inflation for prolonged periods become more persistent and the evidence indicates that the cost of adjusting them increases, with the consequent impact on the well-being of the population."

On Tuesday, the bank raised the interest rate to 9% amid strong inflationary pressure.

The report also said the price of copper would average $4.25 per pound this year, from $4.35 previously forecast.

(Report by Fabián Andres Cambero; Writing by Alexander Villegas Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Marguerita Choy)

