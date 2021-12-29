Chile's central bank mulled 150 basis points hike, says minutes

SANTIAGO, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Chile's central bank considered hiking the benchmark interest rate by as much as 150 basis points or as little as 100 basis points at its last monetary policy meeting earlier this month in an effort to bring inflation to target, minutes of the meeting showed on Wednesday.

Ultimately the bank's five-member board voted unanimously to raise the key rate by 125 basis points to 4.0% on Dec. 14 from 2.75% previously, amid an accelerated withdrawal of monetary stimulus to temper inflationary pressures.

It was the second meeting in a row the bank hiked the rate by 125 basis points.

"The board agreed that monetary policy should complete the withdrawal of the full monetary impulse adopted during the crisis and open the way to a contractionary stance, in order to ensure the convergence of inflation to the target over the two-year policy horizon," minutes said.

Chile's 12-month rolling inflation was clocked at 6.7% last month, well above the central bank's tolerance range of between 2.0% and 4.0%.

"Regarding the option of increasing the monetary policy rate by 125 basis points, all the board members agreed that it was the alternative that best reflected the content of the quarterly inflation report and the board's judgment," said the minutes.

(Reporting by Anthony Esposito and Fabian Cambero)

((anthony.esposito@tr.com; +5255 5282 7140;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.