Chile's central bank maintains interest rate at 11.25%

SANTIAGO, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Chile's central bank maintained its benchmark interest rate at 11.25% on Tuesday, as the bank said the country has reached its peak in the current hiking cycle, which began in July 2021.

The decision to maintain the rate was unanimous, the central bank noted.

(Reporting by Natalia Ramos and Fabian Cambero; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

