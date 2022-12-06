US Markets

Chile's central bank maintains interest rate at 11.25%

December 06, 2022 — 04:00 pm EST

Written by Natalia Ramos and Fabian Cambero for Reuters ->

SANTIAGO, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Chile's central bank maintained its benchmark interest rate at 11.25% on Tuesday, as the bank said the country has reached its peak in the current hiking cycle, which began in July 2021.

The decision to maintain the rate was unanimous, the central bank noted.

