Oct 26 (Reuters) - Chile's central bank cut its benchmark interest rate on Thursday by 50 basis points to settle at 9.00% in a unanimous decision, as the nation's monetary authority sees inflation pressures easing.

(Reporting by Fabian Cambero; Writing by Brendan O'Boyle; Editing by David Alire Garcia)

