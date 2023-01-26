Chile's central bank keeps key interest rate at 11.25%

Adds details from report

SANTIAGO, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Chile's central bank maintained its benchmark interest rate at 11.25% on Thursday, in a unanimous decision by its governing board, the central bank said.

Chile's interest rate has remained steady at 11.25% since last October after a series of aggressive rate hikes started in July 2021.

The Andean nation has been struggling to rein in inflation, and finished 2022 with a yearly inflation rate of 12.8%,the highest level since 1991.

Despite that, inflation has shown signs of slowing down with December registering a 0.3% rise in prices compared to 1.0% from the previous month.

"Inflation remains very high and its convergence to the 3% target is still subject to risks," the central bank statement said, adding it would maintain the 11.25% rate until convergence to the target interest rate has been consolidated.

"Inflation expectations two years ahead remain above 3%," the central bank added.

The report noted that there is greater market optimism globally due to China's easing of zero-Covid policies, less restrictive monetary policy from the US Federal Reserve and a rise in copper prices.

Chile's peso has also appreciated around 8% according to the central bank and the "macroeconomic implications of the recent appreciation of the peso will be assessed in the next Monetary Policy Report."

(Reporting by Natalia Ramos and Carolina Pulice; Writing by Anthony Esposito; editing by Diane Craft)

