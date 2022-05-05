Chile's central bank hikes key rate to 8.25%, above expectations

Adds comments from central bank, context

SANTIAGO, May 5 (Reuters) - Chile's central bank hiked the country's benchmark interest rate to 8.25% on Thursday, above expectations, from 7.0% previously, as authorities worldwide tighten monetary policy to keep a lid on stubbornly high inflation.

The bank's board members voted unanimously for the increase of 125 basis points, the central bank said in a statement.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected the bank to increase the rate to 8.0%.

The latest move follows a series of rate hikes by the bank since the middle of last year to curb inflation as the Andean copper producer's economy has bounced back strongly from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Chile's consumer prices rocketed 1.9% in March, the highest monthly rise in almost thirty years, while the rolling 12-month rate rose further to around 9.4%, the highest since 2008, underscoring the challenge for authorities as they battle spiraling inflation exacerbated by rising global commodities costs.

(Reporting by Fabian Cambero and Brendan O'Boyle; Writing by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Chris Reese)

((anthony.esposito@tr.com; +5255 5282 7140;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.