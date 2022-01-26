Chile's central bank hikes interest rate to 5.5%, above forecasts

SANTIAGO, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Chile's central bank hiked the country's benchmark interest rate on Wednesday by 150 basis points to 5.5% from 4.0% previously, above forecasts, as the entity tightens monetary policy to help rein in stubbornly high inflation.

The move follows a prior interest rate hike in December to 4.0% from 2.75% previously, as the Andean country's economy rebounds strongly from the coronavirus pandemic and the government grapples with rising prices.

(Reporting by Anthony Esposito and Fabian Cambero)

