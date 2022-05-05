US Markets

Chile's central bank hikes benchmark interest rate to 8.25%

Fabian Cambero Reuters
Anthony Esposito Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/IVAN ALVARADO

SANTIAGO, May 5 (Reuters) - Chile's central bank hiked the country's benchmark interest rate to 8.25% on Thursday, above expectations, from 7.0% previously, as authorities worldwide tighten monetary policy to keep a lid on surging inflation.

The hike of 125 basis points follows a series of raises by the Chilean central bank to tighten monetary policy since the middle of last year as the Andean copper producer's economy has bounced back strongly from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

