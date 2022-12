SANTIAGO, Dec 27 (Reuters) - The Chilean central bank said on Tuesday it would extend its foreign exchange intervention program to June 2, 2023, from a previously announced end date of Jan. 13.

(Reporting by Fabian Cambero Editing by Chris Reese)

((Carolina.Pulice@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.