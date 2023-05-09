Chile's Cencosud sees Q1 net profit fall despite strong revenues

Adds more details about quarter results, context

May 9 (Reuters) - Chilean retailer Cencosud CENCOSUD.SN on Tuesday posted a 23.5% drop in its net profit for the first three months of 2023, hit by an increase in financial expense associated with recent acquisitions.

Cencosud's net profit totaled 156.017 billion pesos ($197.6 million) for January to March, it said. The figure excludes the financial effects of operations in neighboring Argentina which is suffering from triple-digit inflation.

One of Latin America's largest retailers, with operations ranging from department stores to groceries and home improvement, Cencosud runs businesses in Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru as well as its home base in Chile.

Cencosud reported overall revenue growth of 18% year-on-year to reach 3.5 trillion pesos during the first three months of 2023.

The company said in a statement that its drop in profit was explained by an increase in financial expenses associated mainly with the financing of acquisitions of The Fresh Market and GIGA Atacado.

The Santiago-based retailer scrubs out volatile financial effects from its Argentine operations due in part to more than triple-digit inflation there. But it does provide quarterly data that includes Argentina separately.

Including the effect of surging consumer prices in the South American country, Cencosud's quarterly profit would have totaled 75.8 billion pesos ($96 million), dipping by 50% compared to the year-ago period, according to the firm.

(1 dollar = 789.32 Chilean pesos at end-March)

