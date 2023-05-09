News & Insights

US Markets

Chile's Cencosud sees Q1 net profit fall despite strong revenues

Credit: REUTERS/RODRIGO GARRIDO

May 09, 2023 — 05:29 pm EDT

Written by Carolina Pulice for Reuters ->

Adds more details about quarter results, context

May 9 (Reuters) - Chilean retailer Cencosud CENCOSUD.SN on Tuesday posted a 23.5% drop in its net profit for the first three months of 2023, hit by an increase in financial expense associated with recent acquisitions.

Cencosud's net profit totaled 156.017 billion pesos ($197.6 million) for January to March, it said. The figure excludes the financial effects of operations in neighboring Argentina which is suffering from triple-digit inflation.

One of Latin America's largest retailers, with operations ranging from department stores to groceries and home improvement, Cencosud runs businesses in Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru as well as its home base in Chile.

Cencosud reported overall revenue growth of 18% year-on-year to reach 3.5 trillion pesos during the first three months of 2023.

The company said in a statement that its drop in profit was explained by an increase in financial expenses associated mainly with the financing of acquisitions of The Fresh Market and GIGA Atacado.

The Santiago-based retailer scrubs out volatile financial effects from its Argentine operations due in part to more than triple-digit inflation there. But it does provide quarterly data that includes Argentina separately.

Including the effect of surging consumer prices in the South American country, Cencosud's quarterly profit would have totaled 75.8 billion pesos ($96 million), dipping by 50% compared to the year-ago period, according to the firm.

(1 dollar = 789.32 Chilean pesos at end-March)

(Reporting by Carolina Pulice; Editing by Anthony Esposito and Isabel Woodford)

((Carolina.Pulice@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.