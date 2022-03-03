Chile's Cencosud reports Q4 net profit of $249 mln
(Adds further details)
March 3 (Reuters) - Chilean retailer Cencosud
Cencosud, one of the largest firms in the retail sector in South America, reported an overall revenue increase of 16.2% year-on-year to $4.1 billion.
The company's adjusted earnings before taxes, interest, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) surged 20.1% from the year-ago period, to $521 million.
“Cencosud achieved an outstanding quarter and year in revenue and EBITDA, driven by positive results in 4 of the countries where we operate, with the exception of Brazil whose market faced a more challenging economic environment from the second half of the year,” Chief Executive Matias Videla said in a statement. (Reporting by Carolina Pulice and Noe Torres; Editing by Christian Plumb) ((Carolina.Pulice@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: CENCOSUD RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1)
