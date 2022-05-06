US Markets

Chile's Cencosud reports Q1 net profit of $252 mln

Contributors
Carolina Pulice Reuters
Faboian Cambero Reuters
Noe Torres Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/RODRIGO GARRIDO

Chilean retailer Cencosud on Friday posted a first quarter net profit of $252 million.

May 6 (Reuters) - Chilean retailer Cencosud CENCOSUD.SN on Friday posted a first quarter net profit of $252 million.

Cencosud, one of South America's largest retailers, reported an overall revenue increase of 21.2% year-on-year to $3.7 billion.

The company's adjusted earnings before taxes, interest, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) surged 29.4% to $475 million.

(Reporting by Carolina Pulice, Faboian Cambero and Noe Torres; Editing by Christian Plumb)

((Carolina.Pulice@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular