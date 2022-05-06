Chile's Cencosud reports Q1 net profit of $252 mln

May 6 (Reuters) - Chilean retailer Cencosud CENCOSUD.SN on Friday posted a first quarter net profit of $252 million.

Cencosud, one of South America's largest retailers, reported an overall revenue increase of 21.2% year-on-year to $3.7 billion.

The company's adjusted earnings before taxes, interest, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) surged 29.4% to $475 million.

(Reporting by Carolina Pulice, Faboian Cambero and Noe Torres; Editing by Christian Plumb)

