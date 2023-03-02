US Markets

Chile's Cencosud reports 22% rise in Q4 net profit

Credit: REUTERS/RODRIGO GARRIDO

March 02, 2023 — 03:05 pm EST

Written by Fabian Cambero and Carolina Pulice for Reuters ->

SANTIAGO, March 2(Reuters) - Chilean retailer Cencosud CENCOSUD.SN on Thursday posted a 22% rise in its fourth-quarter profit excluding financial effects in Argentina, the company said in a statement.

Cencosud's net profit in the October-to-December period totaled 251.028 billion pesos.

(Reporting by Fabian Cambero and Carolina Pulice; Editing by David Alire Garcia)

((Carolina.Pulice@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.