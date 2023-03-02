Chile's Cencosud reports 22% rise in Q4 net profit

SANTIAGO, March 2(Reuters) - Chilean retailer Cencosud CENCOSUD.SN on Thursday posted a 22% rise in its fourth-quarter profit excluding financial effects in Argentina, the company said in a statement.

Cencosud's net profit in the October-to-December period totaled 251.028 billion pesos.

(Reporting by Fabian Cambero and Carolina Pulice; Editing by David Alire Garcia)

((Carolina.Pulice@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.