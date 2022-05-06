Chile's Cencosud Q1 net nearly doubles on supermarket gains

Adds more information about the results

May 6 (Reuters) - Chilean retailer Cencosud CENCOSUD.SN on Friday said its net profit almost doubled in the first quarter to $252 million, boosted by market share gains in supermarkets in Chile and Argentina and sales increases in Colombia.

Cencosud, one of South America's largest retailers, reported an overall revenue increase of 21.2% year-on-year to $3.7 billion.

The company's adjusted earnings before taxes, interest, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) surged 29.4% to $475 million.

Chief Executive Officer Matias Videla said in a statement that growth has been reflected in the opening of more than 12,000 square meters of additional floor space, and market share increases in supermarkets segments in Chile and Argentina, demonstrating the "preference of our clients for physical and online channels of the company."

(Reporting by Carolina Pulice, Faboian Cambero and Noe Torres; Editing by Christian Plumb)

((Carolina.Pulice@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.