Chile's Cencosud posts Q2 net loss of $21.9 mln

SANTIAGO, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Chilean retailer Cencosud on Thursday said its net loss in the second quarter was of $21.9 million.

Cencosud, one of South America's largest retailers, reported that its overall revenue increased 22% year-on-year to $3.812 billion.

(Reporting by Carolina Pulice and Fabian Cambero; Editing by Brendan O'Boyle) ((Carolina.Pulice@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: CENCOSUD RESULTS/ (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.