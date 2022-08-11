US Markets

Chile's Cencosud posts Q2 net loss of $21.9 mln

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/RODRIGO GARRIDO

Chilean retailer Cencosud on Thursday said its net loss in the second quarter was of $21.9 million.

SANTIAGO, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Chilean retailer Cencosud on Thursday said its net loss in the second quarter was of $21.9 million.

Cencosud, one of South America's largest retailers, reported that its overall revenue increased 22% year-on-year to $3.812 billion.

(Reporting by Carolina Pulice and Fabian Cambero; Editing by Brendan O'Boyle) ((Carolina.Pulice@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: CENCOSUD RESULTS/ (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular