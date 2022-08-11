Chile's Cencosud posts Q2 net loss of $21.9 mln
SANTIAGO, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Chilean retailer Cencosud
Cencosud, one of South America's largest retailers, reported that its overall revenue increased 22% year-on-year to $3.812 billion.
