US Markets
CEN

Chile's Cencosud buys Brazilian supermarket chain for $100 million

Contributor
Fabián Andrés Cambero Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/RODRIGO GARRIDO

Chilean retailer Cencosud said on Friday it had signed a deal worth around $100 million to acquire Brazilian supermarket chain GIGA.

SANTIAGO, May 6 (Reuters) - Chilean retailer Cencosud CENCOSUD.SN said on Friday it had signed a deal worth around $100 million to acquire Brazilian supermarket chain GIGA.

GIGA, founded in 2009, has 10 shops in Sao Paulo's metropolitan area and a distribution center.

"The acquisition price is 500 million reais (approximately $100 million), and may be adjusted based on GIGA's existing working capital at the date the transaction becomes effective," the Chilean firm said in a statement.

"With this transaction Cencosud enters the largest market in Brazil and South America, directly with the fastest growing format in Brazil and the most resilient to recessionary macroeconomic contexts," he added.

The completion of the purchase is subject to the fulfillment of certain conditions, including obtaining approval from Brazil's antitrust watchdog CADE.

(Reporting by Fabián Andrés Cambero; Writing by Steven Grattan; Editing by Paul Simao)

((Steven.Grattan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CEN GIGM

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular