Chile's cenbank to slash benchmark rate to 1.5% in December - poll

SANTIAGO, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Chile's central bank will slash the benchmark interest rate to 1.5% in December, according to a monthly poll of analysts on Tuesday, as ongoing unrest and sputtering growth continue to plague the riot-racked South American nation.

Analysts anticipate consumer prices to remain unchanged in November, but to rise slightly by 0.1% in December, with annual inflation expected at 2.7% percent, just below the bank's target.

Protests in Chile that began over a rise in metro fares have sometimes devolved into arson, riots and looting, leaving at least 20 dead and wreaking billions of dollars in damages to public infrastructure and private business.

(Reporting by Dave Sherwood, editing by Louise Heavens)

