US Markets

Chile's cenbank slashes growth forecasts as protests take toll

Contributor
Dave Sherwood Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/IVAN ALVARADO

Chile's central bank slashed its economic growth forecasts for 2019 and 2020 on Thursday, warning that the impact of weeks of violent protests would linger into next year.

SANTIAGO, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Chile's central bank slashed its economic growth forecasts for 2019 and 2020 on Thursday, warning that the impact of weeks of violent protests would linger into next year.

In its quarterly IPoM report, the bank chopped its estimate for growth in 2019 to 1%, and its 2020 forecast to a range of 0.5% to 1.5%.

The bank boosted its year-end inflation forecast to 3.4%, from a previous 2.7 percent.

(Reporting by Dave Sherwood; editing by John Stonestreet)

((dave.sherwood@thomsonreuters.com; +56 9 9138 1047, +56 2 2370 4224; Reuters Messaging: dave.sherwood.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular