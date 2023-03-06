US Markets

Chile's cenbank president says convergence of inflation to target has not consolidated

Credit: REUTERS/RODRIGO GARRIDO

March 06, 2023 — 11:24 am EST

Written by Fabian Cambero for Reuters ->

SANTIAGO, March 6 (Reuters) - Chile's central bank President Rosanna Costa said on Monday that the convergence of inflation to target has not yet consolidated, adding there have been surprises to the upside in inflation and activity.

Getting inflation back to the bank's 3% target "is not simple," Costa said at a private event.

(Reporting by Fabian Cambero; Editing by Anthony Esposito)

((Valentine.Hilaire@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

