Chile's cenbank president says convergence of inflation to target has not consolidated

SANTIAGO, March 6 (Reuters) - Chile's central bank President Rosanna Costa said on Monday that the convergence of inflation to target has not yet consolidated, adding there have been surprises to the upside in inflation and activity.

Getting inflation back to the bank's 3% target "is not simple," Costa said at a private event.

