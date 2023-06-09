News & Insights

Chile's cenbank announces $10 bln program for international reserves

June 09, 2023 — 04:31 pm EDT

Written by Fabian Cambero for Reuters ->

SANTIAGO, June 9 (Reuters) - Chile's central bank announced on Friday a $10 billion program to replace and increase the country's international reserves.

The bank will run the program for one year starting June 13, it said in a statement, through regular day purchases of $40 million dollars through competitive auctions.

"The Board of the Central Bank has decided to implement a reserve replacement and expansion program to strengthen the country's international liquidity position and contribute to the necessary process" of the country's economic recovery, it added.

