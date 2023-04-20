US Markets
Chile's Boric announces plan to nationalize lithium industry

Credit: REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

April 20, 2023 — 09:11 pm EDT

Written by Alexander Villegas and Ernest Schneyder for Reuters ->

SANTIAGO, April 20 (Reuters) - Chilean President Gabriel Boric said on Thursday he would nationalize the country's lithium industry and create a separate state-owned company to produce the metal used to make electric vehicle batteries.

In announcing his long-awaited national lithium policy, Boric said that future lithium contracts would only be issued as public-private partnerships with state control. He added that the government would not terminate existing contracts with SQM SQMA.SN and Albemarle Corp ALB.N, but seek state participation before contracts expire.

